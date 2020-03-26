Rugby League Cares comes to the fore during difficult times

Despite the sport being on lockdown, there are still many working hard to ensure everyone has what they need.

Rugby League Cares is one example, with the charity working hard to safeguard some of the vulnerable people within the sport.

The charity is liaising with the clubs’ dedicated player welfare managers to ensure that players suffering financial, emotional or behavioural difficulties have access to advice and assistance. hardship have rapid access to expert advice and assistance to steer them through the ongoing health crisis.

Government grants accessed by RL Cares will continue to be distributed to the club foundations over the weeks and months ahead to help ongoing projects in their local communities.

Chris Rostron, the Head of RL Cares, said: “As an independent charity with responsibility for delivering player welfare to the professional and semi-professional game, RL Cares has the health and wellbeing of the playing community at the heart of its activities.

“Now, more than ever before, players past and present may need help and support and we want them to know we’re here for them.

“A number of Super League and Championship players have already accessed the expertise of Sporting Chance since the pandemic took hold and we will continue to keep that option open.

“Our partners, including All Sport Insurance and Barclays Banks, are all doing all they can to help players through the crisis, and we are grateful to them for their support.

“We would also like to thank the club foundations and player welfare managers for their dedication and the RFL and Super League for their continued support of our efforts.

“RL Cares aims to make a positive difference to the lives of people at every level of the sport and our small, committed team is working tirelessly to keep the Rugby League family together.”