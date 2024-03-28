Rugby league legend Garry Schofield slams Hull FC players as a “disgrace” ahead of derby clash with Hull KR

RUGBY LEAGUE legend Garry Schofield has slammed some Hull FC players as a “disgrace” following the tumultuous start to the 2024 season.

The Black and Whites have won just one game from six fixtures so far this year – and that came in the dying moments against newly-promoted London Broncos.

To make matters worse, FC face local, bitter rivals Hull KR on Friday afternoon – and Schofield, who used to play for the Black and Whites – has taken aim at Smith’s players.

“It’s a hard watch to watch Hull FC at the moment. I can’t see the Black and Whites beating Hull KR,” Schofield said on the League Express podcast.

“London were 40 seconds away from getting their first win against Hull. I read Tony Smith’s piece talking about the culture and needing it to change.

“But, I’m sorry, at the end of the day, the players have got to take responsibility for their own performances and look at themselves in the mirror and collectively.

“Remember that day when Widnes hammered Hull and the players kicked Lee Radford out of the dressing room and they sorted it out? The rest is history.

“Those players are not good enough to put on the Black and White jersey and some of them are a disgrace and don’t care about the club.

“The question is, how long will the Hull FC fans give? It also depends on the patience of Adam Pearson and James Clark.

“It’s not coaches who make players, it’s players who make coaches and I won’t change from that philosophy. Those players need to stand up and be counted and play what they are paid to do – decent, smart rugby league.”

Schofield also believes that Hull fans cannot blame chairman Adam Pearson for the predicament the club finds itself in currently.

“The fans can’t blame Adam Pearson, he has backed the coach, he has backed the players by bringing in the players his coach has asked for.

“It’s not Adam Pearson’s fault. It’s the players, some of them aren’t worth pulling on that Black and Whites shirt. Take pride in that club and that jersey.”

