Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard explains Albert Vete’s problems at the Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has backed forward Albert Vete to continue his path to redemption following a difficult stint at the West Yorkshire club so far.

Vete played just six games for the Tigers during the 2023 Super League season and spent the back end of the year on loan at Doncaster – where helped Richard Horne’s side earn promotion to the Championship.

There was a great deal of speculation surrounding the former Tonga international’s future at Castleford, but Vete stayed and battled through pre-season.

Though he has only played sporadic minutes so far in 2024, the 31-year-old made a big impression in the 28-14 win over Batley Bulldogs at the weekend, skittling defenders on numerous occasions.

For Lingard, Vete’s application has always been there, it’s just been about keeping him injury free and at a decent playing weight.

“Albert Vete has always impressed in term of his application, he has just been unlucky with injuries. We know he has had issues getting his weight down and getting to a playing weight,” Lingard said.

“But his attitude has been class and he is great to have around the group. We just have to make sure we don’t overload him too soon and give him too many minutes.”

Lingard explained why managing Vete’s game time load has been beneficial for both the prop and the whole squad.

“He wants to get out there as much as possible but we are managing his load as best as we can because of the players we have got out there as well.

“We have other players like Paul McShane, Sam Hall, George Lawler and Joe Westerman who can do longer minutes and cover these shorter stints that Albie gives us.

“The time he is out there, we want to make sure he is impactful and then get him off the field before he starts running in treacle a little bit.

“Getting this game time under his belt is all about getting Albie back to the levels he can play at.”

