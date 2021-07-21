RL Masters World Cup Festivals are on

Following the great news last week that the World Cup will go ahead as planned this year, it is now confirmed that the Masters Rugby League World Cup Festivals will also go ahead.

World Cup Clubs Festival Saturday 23rd October 2021

The Masters Clubs Festival will be held at Jarrovians RFC on the opening day of the RLWC2021 with all Masters clubs and registered Masters are invited to attend. Both Men’s and Women’s Masters will feature at the festival.

The first games will start at 10.00am with the Festival concluding by 1.00pm allowing plenty of time for players to attend the England v Samoa World Cup opener which kicks off 2.30pm.

The deadline for registering for the event is 27th September 2021.

World Cup Masters International Teams Festival

The International Masters Festival will take place on Sunday 21st November at Leigh East ARLFC. Timings for this festival are still being worked up in association with Leigh East.

National teams from England, Wales, Ireland, France, Canada are attending: the USA have also expressed an interest in joining the festival

Due to ongoing Covid 19 travel restrictions in Australia and New Zealand, although invited, are unlikely to be able to attend the Festival

For more information, please contact info@mastersrugbyleague.uk.org