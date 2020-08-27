Rugby League omitted from government’s pilot plans for return of fans

Rugby League has not been selected to host pilot events for the return of fans to elite sport.

The Department of Digital, Culture & Sport announced a list of sports to be used to test the return of supporters, but Rugby League was ommitted.

Instead, football, basketball, rugby union, cricket, speedway and horse racing will be the test case sports.

Super League will have to wait until October to see fans inside stadiums again, despite having applied to be a part of the pilot testing.

The Super League fixture list has therefore been loaded beyond October to allow clubs more opportunity to get spectators through the gates.

For now games will remain behind closed doors.

Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will host this weekend’s action before a return in September to Headingley and the St Helens Totally Wicked Stadium.