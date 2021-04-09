Rugby League pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

The Rugby League community has extended its condolences to Her Majesty The Queen on the death of Her Husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Chairman of the RFL, Simon Johnson, has issued a statement on behalf of the governing body and its member clubs expressing his sympathy for Her Majesty.

“On behalf of the Rugby League community, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said.

“We join the Royal Family in mourning the passing of the Duke and reflecting with pride on his selfless service to the country. The Queen is a former Patron of the sport and our most recent Patron, the Duke of Sussex, has lost his dear Grandfather – we extend our deepest sympathies to him too.

“The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on five occasions, two of which were alongside Her Majesty. When I commenced my role, I watched a Pathe film of HRH meeting the Players in advance of the 1949 Challenge Cup Final between Bradford Northern and Halifax and presenting the Cup to Bradford. It was remarkable to see, in black and white, how His Royal Highness fulfilled his duties with our great sport over the years.

“As a sport, we will stand in tribute and reflection at our Challenge Cup matches this weekend to mark the life of The Duke of Edinburgh, whose life was a model of dedication to public service.’

Those words were echoed by statements put out by the clubs, with the majority of them expressing their condolences via Twitter.