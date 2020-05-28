Rugby League returns as the Eels make it three from three

Rugby League is back!

Parramatta Eels picked up where they left off before the NRL was suspended in March by making it three wins out of three with a 34-6 win over Brisbane Broncos.

Parramatta started the game quickly and were in front after four minutes when Marata Niukore stepped his way over for a try.

But Brisbane responded well and were level when halfback Brodie Croft, who had earlier twice failed the required temperature test prior to kick off, broke the line and finished well in the corner.

The Eels, however, were destined to go in at the break in front and when pulled back in front when Maika Sivo acrobatically finished in the corner.

The second half was more scrappy but dominated by Parramatta. They scored four tries through Clint Gutherson, Michael Jennings, Shaun Lane and Waqa Blake to pull right away from their Queensland-based opponents.

Broncos: Isaako, Oates, Staggs, Boyd, Arthars, Milford, Croft, Flegler, Turpin, Haas, Glenn, Hopoate, Carrigan; Interchanges: Farnworth, Ofahengaue, Bullemor, Lodge

Tries: Croft; Goals: Isaako

Eels: Gutherson, Sivo, Jennings, Blake, Ferguson, Brown, Moses, Campbell-Gillard, Mahoney, Paulo, Lane, Matterson, Niukore; Interchanges: Takairangi, Stone, Evans, Terepo

Tries: Niukore, Sivo, Gutherson, Jennings, Lane; Goals: Moses 5

