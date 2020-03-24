Rugby League season suspended indefinitely

The RFL has suspended the season indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The governing body held a remote meeting with all clubs on Tuesday in which it was confirmed that the season will not resume on April 3rd, which was the date initially set on the delay to the season.

Given the current climate, it has been deemed pointless to put a date on a potential return, with the RFL keeping the matter under review as the pandemic continues to affect the country.

The Betfred Super League clubs held a Board meeting via conference call today, attended in part by senior officials of the Rugby Football League, for further discussion of how to respond to the current public health crisis.

After the meeting, Robert Elstone and Ralph Rimmer issued the following joint statement: “With the country having taken such unprecedented measures, the primary focus and priority for all has to be the public health emergency – an approach that is equally applicable for our overseas clubs.

“Rugby League clubs are deeply embedded in their communities, and we are committed as a sport to following Government advice and doing all we can to promote the importance of physical and mental health – for our supporters, players and colleagues.

“In line with the approach announced by the UK Government last night, we will regularly review the situation regarding the possibility of resuming fixtures – and remain as flexible as possible, in consultation with other partners, and with the key considerations of financial sustainability and player welfare.”

Ralph Rimmer added: “Following today’s meeting of Betfred Super League clubs, we will also be updating other sections of the game with the latest thinking regarding the suspension of the season, as the sensible approach is clearly to continue working on various scenarios while acknowledging the suspension is going to be considerably longer than the three-week period we had initially confirmed.

“The key for the sport is to continue acting in a collegiate, united and positive way.”

Robert Elstone added: “Super League and its Clubs are working round the clock to prepare ourselves for the challenges ahead and to ensure the sport is in the best possible place for when life returns to normal.

“Our priorities are the health of our players and staff and the economic well-being of our clubs.

“We welcome the government’s proposals to help businesses, and in partnership with the RFL we are exploring all the options available to us.

“We are also keeping close to all our partners and, in particular, offering all our support to Sky Sports.

“Most of all, we are sticking together and looking out for the health of our families, friends and colleagues.

“Our sport has enviable values that stem from the behaviours and attitudes of all of us.

“These will be essential to emerging strong at some point in the near future.

“On behalf of all Super League clubs, we thank you for your loyalty and continued support.”