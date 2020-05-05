Rugby league stars take on the #CareWithHair challenge

Over the years rugby league has seen some pretty questionable hairstyles.

But you can expect to see many more emerge in the coming weeks as players across the sport get whacky and wonderful haircuts in order to raise money for a worthy cause.

Peter Mata’utia outraged fashionistas everywhere when he revealed his new, pink, rat-tail on social media.

However, the Castleford star took on the rather bold look for a new challenge linked to Community Integrated Care, the social care providers who have played a prominent role in the rise of Learning Disability Super League.

The #CareWithHair challenge has been set up to encourage people to donate the money they would have spent at the barbers to a worthy cause.

Community Integrated Care support thousands of people who have learning disabilities, dementia, autism and mental health concerns and are looking to raise funds to provide further support during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Terry O’Connor, an Ambassador for Community Integrated Care, was among the first to take on the challenge.

“I’m proud to help kick off this campaign,” he said.

“Having worked with the charity for some time now, I know that Community Integrated Care is an incredible organisation, so it’s fantastic to see the sport of Rugby League get behind it at this difficult time. The charity is doing everything in its power to keep the people safe, happy and well, and to care for their carers who are working tirelessly right now.”

Ben Crooks has now taken on the challenge, and dyed his hair blue!