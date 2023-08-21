Rugby League’s international calendar takes shape with new tournament launched

RUGBY LEAGUE’S short-term international calendar is finally taking shape after the launch of the Pacific Championships, to take place this autumn and again in 2024.

The NRL recently reached a deal in principle on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the players’ union, the Rugby League Players’ Association.

The CBA sets out, among other things, the numbers of matches NRL and NRLW players could play, and the lack of a deal delayed the announcement of international fixtures.

Last week a new tournament was launched by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), involving both men’s and women’s nations.

On the men’s side this year there will be a Pacific Cup, featuring Australia, New Zealand and Samoa, and a Pacific Bowl, involving Cook Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Both sections will have finals, on November 4 and 5 respectively, after round-robin group matches across the previous three weeks.

Tonga are not involved as they are playing a three-match Test series in England, but will likely join when the tournament is repeated in 2024.

The women’s event is not a full championship, with an uneven number of games between the seven participating nations – the same six as the men’s, plus Tonga – this year.

The ARLC have partnered with the Australian government, who will provide financial backing to the tune of AU$7m (£3.52m), to promote and develop Rugby League in the Pacific region through the tournament.

Five matches, including all Pacific Bowl matches, will be played in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Three games – the Pacific Cup final in Hamilton, and a group double-header involving the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns at Auckland’s Eden Park – will take place in New Zealand.

The Kangaroos will play in Australia for the first time since 2019, taking on Samoa at Townsville, North Queensland, and New Zealand at Melbourne’s AAMI Park (both games serve as double headers with Australia-New Zealand women’s ties).

“The Commission’s focus on growing the international game will combine with an equally strong desire to grow Rugby League in the Pacific,” said ARLC Commissioner, Hon Kate Jones.

“The 2023 Pacific Championships will showcase the best of international Rugby League in matches across three countries. Importantly, the international matches will be highlighted by both men’s and women’s matches.”

Beyond 2024, Australia will welcome England’s men and women for Ashes series in 2025, before World Cups in the southern hemisphere the following year.

The Kiwis and Kangaroos will then tour England in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

2023 Pacific Championships

Week One – October 14-15

Australia v Samoa (men)

Australia v New Zealand (women)

both at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

PNG v Cook Islands (men)

Samoa v Fiji (women)

both at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Two – October 21-22

New Zealand v Samoa (men)

New Zealand v Tonga (women)

both at Eden Park, Auckland

Fiji v Cook Islands (men)

PNG v Cook Islands (women)

both at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Three – October 28-29

Australia v New Zealand (men)

Australia v New Zealand (women)

both at AAMI Park, Melbourne

PNG v Fiji (men)

at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Finals

Pacific Cup – November 4

at Hamilton, New Zealand

Pacific Bowl – November 5

at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

