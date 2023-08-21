St Helens join NRL in fundraising drive for former coach Daniel Anderson

ST HELENS have been doing their part to support their Australian former coach Daniel Anderson as he recovers from a serious injury.

Anderson was left partially paralysed by a freak bodysurfing accident in Central Coast, New South Wales, last December.

He is still recovering in hospital, although he hopes to return home soon.

The NRL dedicated last week’s fixtures to Anderson, with fundraising activities taking place including auctions of signed, worn jerseys from every club captain.

New Zealand Warriors, one of the clubs he coached, temporarily renamed their home ground the ‘Daniel Anderson Stadium’ in his honour, as they defeated NRL rivals Manly 29-22 in front of a capacity crowd.

And Saints, where Anderson coached with great success between 2005 and 2008 – winning a Super League Grand Final, three Challenge Cups and the 2007 World Club Challenge – joined in by designating last Friday’s home match against Hull KR as the ‘Daniel Anderson Round’.

St Helens’ players wore warm-up shirts featuring his name, and captain James Roby wore a unique commemorative jersey for the game, with all being put up for auction.

Auctions for some shirts have already begun, with the remainder to be made available over the coming weeks.

The money will go to the Daniel Anderson Fund, which will allow the 56-year-old to continue intensive physiotherapy and purchase the equipment and home modifications needed to allow him to leave hospital.

“Daniel is someone that we hold in the highest regard and he remains a very close friend to the club and to people within the club,” said current Saints coach Paul Wellens, who played under Anderson.

“I spoke to Daniel (last Wednesday) morning and he’s been seven-and-a-half months now in hospital, but he’s hoping he can return home come the end of August.

“So anything that we can all do to help in that situation and make that transition back home for Daniel a more comfortable one, I appeal to you to get behind that.”

Roby, who also played under Anderson at the beginning of his career, said: “Daniel was a fantastic person and a fantastic coach, and he meant a lot to many people, including myself, in his time at St Helens.

“I don’t think it can be underestimated, the effect that he had on the club and our success, and on the town in general. All the principles that we still abide by today probably originate from Daniel’s time here.”

Former Saints favourite James Graham has also donated his Super League Grand Final ring and Challenge Cup winners’ medal from 2006, plus his winners’ medal from the 2007 World Club Challenge.

Anderson, who has also coached the Kiwis and Parramatta Eels, and worked for Sydney Roosters in a recruitment role at the time of the accident, expressed his gratitude for the support.

“I’ve always said it’s been a privilege to have been involved in Rugby League, and to see the support over the last few months has been quite overwhelming,” he said.

“I’m very thankful for the continued support of so many people. It’s given strength to me and my family.”

Donations to the Daniel Anderson Fund can be made at danielandersonfund.com.au, where auction details can also be found.

