Russian board appoint new president

The Association of Russian Rugby League Clubs board of directors has announced Alexander Kolikov as its new president.

Kolikov has been involved with the sport in the country since 1983, and as a highly regarded player and coach of Spartak Moscow brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He also has a track record in boxing and wrestling.

“Having spent time growing up in Canada, I developed a passion for sports and in 1973 decided to focus my attention to rugby,” Kolikov said on his appointment. “I want to – and will – make rugby league a respected game in Russia. We have an excellent team of directors, each with experience in their field. We are committed to working with the Rugby League European Federation and the International Rugby League to strengthen the game throughout the Russian Federation and beyond.”

The ARLC board added: “Alexander’s drive and determination led him to being ranked amongst the top players in the country in the 1980s. He currently runs the Academy of Rugby Moscow and that organisation will be key to producing the new generation of rugby league players in Russia.”