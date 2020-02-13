Saints ace signs new five-year deal

England centre Mark Percival has signed a new five-year deal with the reigning champions St Helens.

Percival, 25, has only ever played for Saints after joining the club at just fourteen years of age. In 2013, he made his first team debut and since, has appeared in the coveted Super League Dream Team, played his part in three finals and also represented England in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The centre has been a key piece in St Helens’ puzzle, scoring an impressive 88 tries in 158 appearances to date.

Speaking about his new contract, Percival said: ‘I am over the moon. Leaving has never really come into my mind and to be offered a five year deal, I am buzzing.’

His head coach, Kristian Woolf, said: ‘He is as tough as they come and, although only in his mid-twenties, has a vast amount of experience.’

Chairman Eamonn McManus believes Percival is the ‘best centre in England at the moment’ and believes it is ‘great news for Super League’ that he has put pen-to-paper on this deal.