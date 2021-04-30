Saints continue their faultless start with a victory over Leigh

Leigh remain winless in Super League following a 12-22 loss to a thriving Saints side at Leigh Sports Village.

League Leaders’ St Helens, who were without Theo Fages for a ten-minute spell due to a sinbin, managed to secure their fifth victory in as many games with a dominant left-hand side performance.

Saints were on the board on 21 minutes as Jonny Lomax fed Sione Mata’utia, who powered over for his first score in new colours, with Lachlan Coote kicking the goal.

Fages was sent to the sinbin on the 35th minute due to repetitive team infringements by the visitors, and Leigh immediately took advantage through Matty Russell as he crossed in the corner, while Ben Reynolds converted to keep the scores even at half-time.

Lomax assisted again after the break as he broke through the line and provided Coote with a simple finish for his first of the season, and Mata’utia provided Jack Welsby out-wide to further extend this lead six minutes after the break. Coote converted both.

Anthony Gelling hit back for the hosts as he intercepted Coote’s offload and raced away the length, with Reynolds cutting the deficit to six, but Kevin Naiqama strolled over to re-gain control for Saints.

James Bentley left the field on a stretcher in the closing moments with a potential lower leg/ankle injury – we will update you via our socials.

Leigh’s next game is against Wigan on May 17th, the return date for spectators, while Saints face Huddersfield in a Challenge Cup Quarter Final next Friday.

Leigh: T – Russell, Gelling; G – Reynolds 2/2

Saints: T – Mata’utia, Coote, Welsby, Naqiama; G – Coote 3/4