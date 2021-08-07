Saints secure convincing win over Catalans

St Helens have defeated Catalans Dragons 34-12 today at the Totally Wicked Stadium, scoring five tries from Tommy Makinson, Lewis Dodd, Regan Grace, Joe Batchelor and Lachlan Coote, with Coote adding five conversions and a penalty for a match haul of 18 points.

The Dragons fielded twelve French-born players in their matchday 17, with several of their leading stars, including Sam Tomkins, missing the game.

There were debuts for both Cesar Rougé and Corentin le Cam.

The Catalans scored two tries from Mathieu Laguerre and Michael Goudemand, with James Maloney adding both conversions.

The star of the show was Saints halfback Lewis Dodd, who has replaced the injured Theo Fages and played with great confidence, scoring a try himself and brilliantly creating Saints’ final try with a superb offload to the scorer Coote.

The defeat ended a club record run of twelve successive victories for the Dragons.