Salford become first Super League club to confirm furlough measures

Salford Red Devils have become the first Super League club to confirm they have furloughed employees.

While at least five Super League clubs are thought to have already taken the measure, the Red Devils have become the first to confirm the news publicly.

In a statement, Salford said: “This measure has been taken to ensure job security for all employees and protect the club’s future.”

They join lower league sides Newcastle, Featherstone, Halifax, Sheffield, Dewsbury and Widnes in confirming the move.