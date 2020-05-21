Salford captain Mossop signs new deal

Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The forward recaptured his best form in 2019 as the Red Devils reached the Grand Final.

His retention comes as a huge boost to Salford off the back of losing fullback Niall Evalds, with Mossop now staying with the club until the end of 2022.

“I love playing at Salford, so this was an easy decision to make.

“I play my best rugby under Watto (Ian Watson) and I remember last time he extended I did the same straight away.

“At the moment, we’ve got a great group, so my job as captain isn’t a difficult one.

“We’ve changed the culture since I first joined the club, with every player coming here to achieve.

“The players we’ve signed recently all have hunger and passion. They’ve come for the right reasons.”

Head coach Ian Watson added: “It’s great to have Moose sign up for the next two years.

“When he joined us in 2017, he embraced the challenges that we at Salford face and quickly established himself as a leader and the captain of our group.

“He’s driven the standards of being a team that competes and challenges the best teams, by pushing players to be better and leading with his actions on and off the field.

“We all saw in the run up to last year’s Grand Final and the last few games before the break, that he’s amongst the best front-rowers in our game and hopefully over the next few years Salford and Moose can have further success together.”

Director of rugby & operations Ian Blease added: “We’ve been talking with Lee for some time now and I’m really pleased to have secured our captain’s signature for the next two years.

“Lee is a winner and he epitomises our club’s vision and values. His determination to succeed makes him a great leader of men.

“He’s been exemplary as a player since he arrived at our club and I’m looking forward to working with Lee again for the next two years.”