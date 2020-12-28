Salford capture New Zealand international Elijah Taylor

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the capture of New Zealand international Elijah Taylor.

As revealed last week in League Express, Taylor was a ‘top priority’ for Salford and the deal has now been completed.

The 30-year-old has surpassed over 180 appearances in Australia’s top-flight with stints at New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and most recently, Wests Tigers, and has represented New Zealand internationally eleven times.

Taylor has signed on a two-year deal and will be re-united with ex-teammates Tui Lolohea, Krisnan Inu and Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Taylor said: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing at Salford, ripping into training and living over there. I’ve been following Salford over the last two years and have always wanted to play in Super League.”

Head coach Richard Marshall added: “Elijah has the quality to have a massive impact on this team with his actions on and off the field.”

“I think Elijah’s experience on the world stage will make him a great influence on the rest of our pack, and in particular our younger players.”