Salford duo return for Catalans visit

Salford will be able to call on Kevin Brown and Tyrone McCarthy for Saturday’s trip to face Catalans.

Brown returns after a two-match ban picked up for a ‘headbutt’ on Jordan Turner in the Red Devils’ defeat to Catalans.

They replace Josh Johnson and Connor Jones in the Red Devils squad, while Jack Ormondroyd replaces James Greenwood.

Catalans are unchanged after their victory over Hull FC.

Dragons: Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ormondroyd, Roberts.