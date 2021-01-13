Salford duo sign new deals

Salford Red Devils duo Josh Johnson and Ryan Lannon have signed new two-year contracts with the club.

The forward pair will both remain with the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Johnson joined the club from Barrow midway through the 2019 season, while Lannon returned after a short spell with Hull Kingston Rovers during the same year.

“These two players have already impressed me with their attitude and commitment to the club,” head coach Richard Marshall said.

“They bring a lot to the team, especially in defence, so extending their contracts will bring some stability there.

“Both were involved with the club as youth players too, so hopefully seeing them continue to succeed at the elite level can help inspire some talented youngsters.”

Director of rugby & operations Ian Blease added: “Securing these two long-term will give us greater stability in the pack moving forward.

“Josh is a real success story, as someone who was given an opportunity by us and has taken it with both hands.

“He never looked out of place from his arrival and had progressed to the point last season, where he was imposing his dominance upon some of the best players in the competition.

“Meanwhile Ryan, is a player who simply belongs with us.

“He has a particularly strong connection with the supporters, and I know he can’t wait to be back in the stadium with them.”