Salford extend Roberts’ loan deal

Ollie Roberts will remain a Salford player next season after his loan was extended through to 2021.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Huddersfield to extend his loan deal through to the end of next year, at which point his contract with the Giants comes to an end.

The Ireland international joined Salford in February and made four appearances before lockdown, featuring in the club’s victory over Wigan.

He is currently on loan with Ian Watson’s side until the end of the year but that deal will be extended until for another 12 months.

Roberts fell down the pecking order under Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford, resulting in his move across the Pennines.

But Watson has been a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and has been keen to work with him for some time.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Salford, so this was a no-brainer,” he said.

“I felt that things had really come into place in that final week before lockdown and having more time to gel with the team and the coaching staff will only mean things improve further.

“Getting secured and knowing where I’m going to be next year means I can really concentrate on making sure I have that starting shirt.

“The club felt very united in that last game we had. The boys, the staff and the fans – it was fantastic.

“I want to build on that and be part of more of those nights.”