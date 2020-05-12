Salford “extremely disappointed” in Evalds departure

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the departure of Niall Evalds at the end of the season.

As revealed by League Express, the fullback has agreed to join Castleford Tigers in a deal for the 2021 season.

In a statement, the Red Devils detailed how negotiations with their prize asset had played out, claiming he was 48 hours away from signing a new deal.

In summary, they expressed their extreme disappointment in both Evalds and his representative, Iestyn Harris, after deciding to leave.