Salford forced to postpone games against Wakefield and Hull FC

Salford Red Devils’ next two Betfred Super League fixtures, against Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC, have been postponed under the Covid-19 Protocols.

Salford advised the RFL on Tuesday morning that one of their senior players had returned a positive lateral flow test and that more than six other players would also be required to isolate as close contacts. That positive has now been confirmed with a PCR test.

The club has also reported another player with a positive Lateral Flow test this morning (Wednesday), and an additional two members of staff who are symptomatic. As a result, the club has been referred to the Multiple Case Group.

Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.

Salford had been due to host Wakefield this Thursday, and to travel to Hull FC next Monday, July 5.

The clubs will now liaise with the RFL about a possible rearrangement of one or both of the fixtures, although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.