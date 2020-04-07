Salford grant Blue Light Card holders free entry for remainder of Super League season

Salford Red Devils have announced that all Blue Light Card holders will be given free entry to all remaining Betfred Super League home matches this season.

The Blue Light Card is designed to give employees who work in pivotal sectors, such as the NHS or Armed Forces, discounts across a number of services, with Salford now signing up to this scheme.

This gesture hopes to display the club’s gratitude for the unthinkable efforts from our Emergency Services, NHS and Armed Forces at this unprecedented and incredibly difficult time, while also providing these inspiration people with some light at the end of an unpredictable tunnel.

Salford director Paul King said ‘The dedication these people consistently show towards safeguarding our community is truly heroic. At this time, I know many of our Blue Light friends will be under immense strain and we hope that through this initiative, we can do something to give them enjoyment when the situation calms down.’

‘At this point in the year, we expected to be looking towards celebration fixtures for world health day, the Emergency Services and Armed Forces. While circumstances prevent those events happening, we don’t want to miss out on those opportunities to come together and show our appreciation for the heroes who walk among us.’

The season is currently suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic, but details on these complimentary tickets will be provided when the announcement regarding Super League resuming has been made.