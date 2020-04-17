Salford great out of intensive care

Salford legend Tex Evans is no longer in intensive care after recovering from Coronavirus.

Evans was admitted to hospital on April 7th, after contracting COVID-19, and was placed in the ICU unit with serious concerns over his health.

After battling through the virus for the last two weeks, the former 80s and 90s club favourite is on the road to recovery after being moved to the recovery unit yesterday.

Since then, the former Swinton player was allowed to go back home safely and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are delighted by the news that Salford legend Tex Evans has come out of intensive care,” a Salford club statement read. “Well done Tex and all the hospital staff involved.”

League Express editor Martyn Sadler added the following message, on behalf of everyone at Total Rugby League: “I’d like to echo these thoughts. I really enjoyed watching Tex when he played for Salford and it’s great to know he’s hopefully on the road to recovery.”