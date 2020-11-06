Salford overcome Wakefield

Salford ended the season with a 28-20 win over Wakefield.

The Red Devils secured tenth place with victory over Wakefield, having dropped behind Trinity due to a three-win penalty for failing to comply to the terms of a CVA.

Ian Watson’s side stormed into a strong half-time lead as Krisnan Inu, Niall Evalds, playing his last game for the club, Ed Chamberlain and Tui Lolohea all crossed.

Wakefield, who had hit back through Ryan Hampshire, launched a fightback as two Kelepi Tanginoa tries, as well as a second Hampshire score, brought the game to within two points.

But Tyrone McCarthy pounced on an Innes Senior error to secure to points for the Reds.