Salford Red Devils confirm Joe Burgess exit in damning statement

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process.

The club released a statement this afternoon, saying: “As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

“Whilst the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player’s conduct was not consistent with such expectations.

“We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021.

“The Club will be making no further comment on this matter.”

