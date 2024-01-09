Joe Burgess signs for Super League rivals following Salford Red Devils exit

HULL KR have announced the signing of winger Joe Burgess on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Burgess joins the Robins after spending the previous three seasons at Salford Red Devils, scoring 23 tries in 54 appearances.

The 29-year-old began his career at Wigan Warriors debuting in 2013, going on to make 58 appearances and scoring 51 tries before signing for the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2016 season.

After a season in the NRL, the towering winger returned to Wigan in 2017 to go on to make a further 71 appearances scoring 52 tries before signing for Salford in 2021.

Burgess has a wealth of experience under his belt having made 199 top flight appearances whilst scoring 138 tries in the process. The Ince Bridge junior featured in the 2015 Betfred Super League Dream Team and made his England debut that same year.

The winger played three games for England, once against France, and two against New Zealand as the Lions secured a test series win over the Kiwis on home soil.

In reaction to Joe Burgess signing with the club, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We are delighted that Joe Burgess is joining Hull KR. Joe (Burgess) is an out and out winger – he’s a big body and known for his speed.

“It’s great that we can bring Joe to the club and there’s no doubt he’s a great addition to our team.

“What I like about Joe is the feedback I’ve got of him as a person, it’s all been very positive from the players he’s played with, that’s extremely important to us at Hull KR and him going to Tenerife will only build those connections with his teammates.”

Speaking on joining the Robins for 2024, Joe Burgess said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Hull KR, especially playing the home games. I know how tough it is playing there as an away player, I’m looking forward to being on the other side of it.

“Gilly (Oliver Gildart) is my best mate, so I’m looking forward to linking up with him again, I’ve played with the skipper, Mini (Elliot Minchella), Sam Luckley at Salford and they’re all a great set of lads. That’s what it’s all about, working hard for a good group of lads.”

