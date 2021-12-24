Salford Red Devils contracts: When every deal runs out

Paul Rowley has been newly installed as Salford Red Devils head coach for next season and he has taken over a squad largely tied down beyond 2022.

The majority of the squad have deals for the next two seasons, while the only player definitely signed up until 2024 is Rowley’s first signing as boss, Marc Sneyd.

His other signing since taking over, Tim Lafai, has only committed for a year, joining a few established players currently set to see their deals run out at the end of next season.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Andy Ackers, Joe Burgess, Greg Burke, Deon Cross (option until 2023), Tim Lafai, Harvey Livett, Sam Luckley, Elijah Taylor.

2023

Danny Addy, Sitaleki Akauola, Chris Atkin (option until 2024), Amir Borough (option until 2024), Ryan Brierley, Matty Costello, Brodie Croft, Morgan Escare, James Greenwood (option until 2024), Josh Johnson, Ryan Lannon, Jack Ormondroyd, Dan Sarginson, Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Jack Wells, Rhys Williams, Shane Wright.

2024

Marc Sneyd.