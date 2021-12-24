St Helens contracts: When every deal runs out

Morgan Knowles recently signed a new four-year deal as St Helens look to keep hold of the brightest talent in Kristian Woolf’s ‘three-peat’ Super League champions.

He joined the likes of Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson and Alex Walmsley in signing a long-term contract at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

There is still some considerable talent yet to be signed beyond the end of 2022, however, not least in the form of skipper James Roby who has suggested retirement might be on the cards at the end of the next campaign.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Kyle Amor, Matty Foster, Regan Grace, Konrad Hurrell, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’utia (option until 2023), Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Dan Norman, Agnatious Paasi, James Roby, Sam Royle, Josh Simm, Aaron Smith.

2023

Joe Batchelor, Lewis Baxter, James Bell, Lewis Dodd, Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate (option until 2024), Curtis Sironen (option until 2024), Jake Wingfield.

2024

Jonathan Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Joey Lussick, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby.

2025

Morgan Knowles