Salford Red Devils launch new club crest

Salford Red Devils have unveiled a new club crest.

The Red Devils have replaced their previous badge with a new logo that prominently features a new-look devil.

Their previous crest didn’t feature the devil, but it has been resurrected as the club looks to explore new commercial opportunities.

They are the second club this month to re-brand, following the move of Wigan Warriors.

Salford Red Devils managing director Paul King said: “In consultation with major stakeholders, Super League clubs have recognised a need to change the manner in which the sport presents itself, which aligned with our personal intentions to be fresher and appeal to a younger demographic

“Our new brand is perfectly suited to digital environments and will help us access alternative income streams, by developing our own white-label retail range, which utilises the constituent parts of the logo to appeal to a broad range of new and existing fans.

“The feedback from our supporters was integral to our realisation of this new identity, with them requesting a return of the devil to our badge above all else, when asked their thoughts on the Club’s image.

“As someone who grew up hearing stories about the original Red Devils, I am delighted to see our dear friend resurrected.”