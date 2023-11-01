Salford Red Devils reject second bid for Super League star Ryan Brierley

SALFORD RED DEVILS have rejected a second bid for Super League star Ryan Brierley.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, who took to X to reveal the news.

She posted: “Salford reject 2nd bid for @RyanBrierley…. I spoke to him earlier and he says his only focus is on getting fit for the start of the season with @SalfordDevils @SkySportsRL.”

If so, that is great news for the Red Devils fans who have already seen Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers leave the AJ Bell Stadium for Leeds Rhinos whilst Oliver Partington continues to be linked with a move away.

Salford finished in sixth in the 2023 Super League season, qualifying for the play-offs before being knocked out in the first eliminator round.

