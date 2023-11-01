Two more backroom staff members confirmed at Castleford Tigers as Craig Lingard rearranges side

TWO more backroom staff members have been confirmed at Castleford Tigers as head coach Craig Lingard rearranges his side ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

League Express understands that Martin Clawson has been moved to Strength and Conditioning coach whilst Adam Whitney has moved to Head of Performance.

Clawson, of course, has had previous spells with Bradford Bulls as well as Wakefield Trinity, where he was the Head of Performance before moving to Castleford in 2022.

Whitney, meanwhile, has been at the Tigers since November 2021 when he was appointed as Head of Strength and Conditioning, but he will now make the leap to Head of Performance.

Whitney had a seven-year spell at Hull FC as Head of Strength and Conditioning between 2012 and 2019 before a spell at Loughborough University.

Clawson and Whitney’s appointments follow Karl Blenkin as Head Physio.

