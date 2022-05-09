Salford Red Devils sign Widnes Vikings forward in player swap deal

Salford Red Devils have signed Tyler Dupree from Championship side Widnes Vikings on a permanent deal, with Josh Johnson heading in the opposite direction.

Dupree returns to the Super League side with immediate effect on a deal until the end of the 2023 season, having been part of their scholarship side as a youngster.

The prop only signed for Widnes in the off-season from Oldham but has impressed this term despite the team’s struggles.

“I’m really excited,” said the 22-year-old Dupree. “Playing in Super League is what I’ve been working towards.”

Head coach Paul Rowley said: “The playing group and staff are pleased to welcome Tyler to the club and look forward to him challenging for a spot.

“He has fantastic attributes to play in the middle and our environment will provide him the ideal platform to progress and fulfil his potential.”

Meanwhile Johnson has also moved with immediate effect, signing for Widnes on a deal until the end of next season.

The 27-year-old joined Salford in 2019 and was part of the squad that reached major finals in each of his first two seasons, but has only played three times this year.