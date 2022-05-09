Featherstone Rovers recruit Castleford Tigers player on loan

Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki has joined Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers on loan.

Feki has made only one Super League appearance for Castleford since joining ahead of the 2020 season because of injuries.

After an absence of well over a year due to an Achilles injury, the winger played for the Tigers’ Reserves at the end of last month.

He has now been sent to neighbours Featherstone to build match fitness, on an initial two-week loan.

The deal could continue beyond that time on a week-by-week basis, though Lee Radford’s Castleford would have a recall option in place.

Featherstone head the Championship table having dropped just one point from their first ten matches of the season under coach Brian McDermott.