Salford Red Devils snap up Featherstone Rovers centre Chris Hankinson

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS centre Chris Hankinson has found a new club following his exit from the West Yorkshire side.

He has now penned a two-year deal with Super League side Salford Red Devils.

The centre becomes the seventh addition of the off-season, following Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan, Cade Cust, Joe Shorrocks, Matty Foster, and Kai Morgan, through the door.

Hankinson actually began his rugby league journey at Salford, progressing through the junior ranks before kick-starting his professional career at the then-Leigh Centurions.

He has since enjoyed spells at Barrow Raiders, Swinton Lions, London Broncos, Toulouse Olympique, Featherstone Rovers and his hometown club, Wigan Warriors.

The 30-year-old has already joined up with his new teammates for pre-season training and will look to hit the ground running in 2024.

In reaction to signing for the club, Hankinson has said: “I am really happy to be joining Salford.

“It is a club that I hold close to me, as it’s where it all started. I can’t wait to get going and run out with the lads in front of the fans!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has also said: “The group and I are delighted to welcome Chris to Salford.

“He is a very accomplished player who, in my opinion, epitomises dedication and perseverance to being the best he can be.

“Chris is the type of player we want in our environment; versatile, a great character and the ultimate professional.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease, has added: “I am delighted to finally bring Chris into our club.

“He is a player our Head Coach has wanted to bring to the club for some time now, and someone Paul knows well.

“I believe Chris has made a great decision to join us and I cannot wait to see a very talented player challenging for the Red Devils shirt, and for Chris to perform to his best ability in our backline.”

