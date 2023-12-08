Luis Johnson admits Hull KR exit was “tough” as Super League forward opens up on frustrating number of years

BEING without a club in pre-season is one of the most difficult experiences for a rugby league player.

Well that is true of former Hull KR forward Luis Johnson, who was let go by the East Yorkshire club at the end of his contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Now, he is training with Castleford Tigers in the hope of finding a deal – either with the Tigers or elsewhere in Super League.

When reflecting upon his exit from Rovers, Johnson admits that he did think he would have been at the club for a number of years.

“It was pretty tough to take leaving Hull KR,” Johnson told League Express. “I loved playing there.

“Rovers had a great fan base and there were some great people at the club. I thought I’d have been there for a long time but not everything always works out in sport and you have to go onto different journeys sometimes.”

Despite Johnson’s upbeat manner, there is no shying away from the fact that the 24-year-old back-rower has found opportunities limited in recent seasons due to injuries.

As well as injuries, sometimes Johnson just hasn’t been picked – whether at Warrington Wolves or KR.

“It has been frustrating at times with game time, the last time I was playing regular was 2021 and in 2022 I had two long-term injuries when I was likely to have had the same role I had in 2021.

“That is frustrating looking back on it, but last year was the toughest being fit and not being selected but different coaches have different opinions and that’s how sport works.”

