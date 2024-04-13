Salford Red Devils star questions “crazy” rumoured Hull FC appointment of Richie Myler

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Ryan Brierley has questioned the “crazy” rumoured appointment of Richie Myler as director of rugby at Hull FC.

Rugby League Live reported over the weekend that Myler was set to hang up his boots with the York Knights and move behind the scenes at the MKM Stadium in his first appointment in such a role.

Prior to Hull KR’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with Leigh Leopards, BBC host Tanya Arnold began discussing the potential appointment with pundits Brierley and Robbie Hunter-Paul.

On the potential appointment of Myler, Brierley questioned the news.

“It’s crazy that,” Brierley said. “I would be interested to see what qualifications Richie has with leading a massive club like that.

“I don’t know, again, I don’t think it will be a quick fix and I think it will take someone with a lot of credentials and qualifications.

“Whether Richie is that man remains to be seen.”

