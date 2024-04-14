Women’s Super League 2024: Warrington Wolves season preview, player to watch, squad and prediction

Katie May Williams says…

THE coaching change has been really good. Armani (Sharrock) has taken over (from Lee Westwood) and because she has played with us over a number of years, she knows what the girls want.

She will have seen first hand where we need to improve, what we need to be better at and what didn’t go quite right last year. She’s been able to put a proper plan in place.

Really we just want to do better than we have done in the past so our aim this year is to crack into that top four and progress further in the Challenge Cup and I don’t see why that won’t be possible.

To do that though we need to have the togetherness in the squad and be there for each other. We are quite a new bunch, so we have worked a lot on that in pre-season and it’s all looking really good.

One to watch

SHE may have only just turned 18, but Wolves coach Armani Sharrock has high hopes for fullback and new signing ANNA DENNIS.

The teenager has already been successful on the international scene, winning gold for England in the Junior Touch Rugby Championships in France last year.

She has previously played for Wigan St Judes and Wigan Warriors under 19s, so has been involved in good environments in the past, but this move will see her make a big step up in level.

And it is one Sharrock is confident she can make successfully after handing her the number one shirt.

Pundit’s view with Danika Priim

TEAMING up with new men’s coach Sam Burgess, newly appointed Armani Sharrock, who takes over from Lee Westwood, has made the transition from player to coach and has seen the club come together as one.

The squad have been in training for a little bit longer than most, which shows their intent to be a fitter and stronger squad this time around.

The Challenge Cup group stages against St Helens, London Broncos and Bradford Bulls were a challenge, but one that Sharrock had her side prepped and ready for.

The biggest bit of business the new coach has done so far is the signing of former Salford Red Devils captain and firefighter Louise Fellingham. A calm and composed half is just what the Wolves will need going into the new season and as ever, aiming for some of that silverware – or at least progressing past the quarter-final stages!

2024 squad

1 Anna Dennis, 2 Abigail Johnston, 3 Nicole Barnett, 4 Stevie Donougher, 5 Rebecca Nixon, 6 Millie Bell, 7 Charlie Magraw, 8 Abigail Latchford, 9 Danielle Bound, 10 Grace Burnett, 11 Katie May Williams, 12 Samantha Simpson, 13 Emily Downs, 14 Jasmine Wilson, 15 Sarina Tamoul, 16 Megan Condliffe, 17 Louise Fellingham, 18 Arabella Dahou, 19 Grace Wray, 20 Helena Turner, 21 Lauren Ellison, 22 Tina Millan, 23 Kimberley Seddon, 24 Olivia Hill, 25 Olivia Webb, 26 Ellie Jelves, 27 Emily Tandy, 28 Shannon Stephens, 29 Georgia Bogg, 30 Georgia Westwood, 31 Shauna Fitzgerald, 32 Lecky Dunne.

Rugby League World predicts: 7th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 495 (April 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone