Salford Red Devils welcome back stars as Hull FC lose another for season

Salford Red Devils could have King Vuniyayawa back after three months on the sidelines when they host Hull FC on Thursday.

The prop has been out with a pec injury since May but is one of three returning figures to Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad this week.

Shane Wright and Dan Sarginson also return after shorter injury absences, with Sitaleki Akauola the only player from last week’s side not to be named ahead of Hull.

James Greenwood (ankle), Danny Addy (Achilles), Jack Wells (unspecified) and Morgan Escaré (thumb) are all still out for Salford.

Brett Hodgson is forced to make three changes to Hull’s 21-man squad as Danny Houghton (quad) joins Manu Ma’u (arm) and Joe Lovodua (knee) in being ruled out for the remaining rounds of the season.

Jake Connor and Kane Evans return from suspension, while young forward Will Gardiner is named in a first-team squad for the first time.

Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Josh Griffin (quad), Darnell McIntosh (ankle), Andre Savelio (knee), Joe Cator (Achilles), Jack Brown (shoulder), Cameron Scott (groin) and Jack Walker (ankle) remain sidelined.

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – AJ Bell Stadium, Thursday 7.45pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 9 Andy Ackers, 11 Shane Wright, 13 Elijah Taylor, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 39 Lewis Martin, 40 Will Smith, 41 Kye Armstrong, 42 Will Gardiner.