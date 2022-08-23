Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers stalwarts set to return from injury

Jack Hughes could return to the Warrington Wolves team for the first time in four months after being named in their 21-man squad for the visit of Castleford Tigers.

The forward, and Wolves captain, has been sidelined since April by a shoulder injury but is back fit for the final fortnight of the season.

He is one of three players brought into Daryl Powell’s squad for Thursday’s Super League game, with Stefan Ratchford back in contention following concussion and Thomas Mikaele recalled.

Tom Whitehead, Kyle Amor and Leon Hayes make way, though Adam Holroyd and Luke Thomas remain in the squad following their debuts in last week’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Warrington remain without Gareth Widdop (shoulder), Joe Philbin and Connor Wrench (both knee).

Nathan Massey has been named in Castleford’s 21-man squad for the game, recovering from a knee injury which was initially expected to keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Liam Watts also returns, following suspension, with Jordan Turner and Cheyse Blair making way for Lee Radford’s side.

Niall Evalds (shoulder), Jake Trueman, Callum McLelland, Ryan Hampshire (all knee) and Sosaia Feki (calf) are still out for the Tigers, along with the suspended Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi.

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 27 Riley Dean, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 36 Matt Dufty, 37 Adam Holroyd, 38 Luke Thomas.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.