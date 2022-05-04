Salford Red Revils secure contract extension with ever-present player

Salford Red Devils have exercised an option in Deon Cross’ contract to retain the player for the 2023 season.

Cross signed ahead of this season from Championship side Widnes Vikings and has played every game so far, starting all bar one.

The 25-year-old arrived in Super League as a recognised winger but has excelled at centre for Paul Rowley’s side.

“I’m really pleased to get the contract extension at Salford, as I have loved every minute so far at the club,” said Cross.

“I’m really enjoying my time here, especially with the playing group, coaching staff and the fans we have got.

“The club have given me an opportunity by giving me an extension and I want to repay them with good performances and assisting the team in the goals we have set for the season and beyond.”

Rowley added: “It’s great news for Salford that Deon has extended his stay with the club. He’s a great example of perseverance, dedication and commitment to following his dreams.

“He’s worked extremely hard and is looking very much a Super League player. He’s a fantastic lad to work with and the lads, the staff and myself are looking forward to being a part of his continued Super League journey.”