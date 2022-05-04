Salford Red Revils star has ban overturned following appeal

Kallum Watkins will be free to face former club Leeds Rhinos after having a one-match suspension overturned.

The Salford Red Devils centre or back-row was initially charged by the match review panel with Grade B dangerous contact following his side’s defeat to St Helens.

He received a one-match ban which would have ruled him out of Salford’s next game, at home to Leeds in Super League on Sunday 15 May.

However, Watkins challenged the grading of the ban and was successful in having it downgraded to Grade A by the operational rules tribunal, resulting in a zero-match penalty notice.

Watkins, who came through Leeds’ Academy to make more than 250 appearances in over a decade in the Rhinos first team, has still been fined £500 for the offence.

The Saints game was only his third match back following a long-term absence with an ACL injury.