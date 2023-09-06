Salford seek desperate win against Warrington

After falling to seventh on the ladder following the weekend’s loss to Wigan, the Red Devils are desperate to secure the two point’s over playoff contenders Warrington this weekend.

A tough fought battle over the weekend saw Salford going down 26-8 to competition leaders Wigan, finding themselves in a crucial match-up against the fifth placed Wolves this Sunday.

As it stands, Salford sit on 24 competition points, just below the sixth placed Hull KR and fifth placed Warrington Wolves both on 26 points.

Salford assistant coach Krisnan Inu said the side has a big challenge ahead of them this weekend.

“They are the in-form team at the moment (Warrington), they’ve got a lot of strike in their side and those are the things that we need to worry about in our video and need to be watching out for this week,” Inu said.

“They’ve got some big bodies and they’ve got some speed around the edges so when that ball does come loose that’s something we need to focus on in our defence.

“Wrapping that ball up and keeping our line.”

A loss this weekend would place a four-point buffer between them and play-off contention.

Salford prop King Vuniyayawa is free to play this weekend after having two charges downgraded upon appeal at last night’s Operational Rules Tribunal hearing.

But the club was unsuccessful in appealing a one-match ban handed to Kallum Watkins for a high tackle and will be without Oliver Paddington who will serve a one-match ban for a high tackle.

“Everyone is preparing the way that they do, everyone wants to win and as long as we have that mentality then we’re in the right place,” Inu said.

“We need to focus on what we need to be good at.”

The game is scheduled for a 12:45pm kick off at Salford Stadium on Sunday and will be televised on Channel 4.