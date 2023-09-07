The Wire ripe at the right time

The Warrington Wolves look to win their third consecutive match this weekend as they visit Salford in a chance to bolster their playoff hopes.

Ripe off a 66-12 thrashing of the Castleford Tigers last weekend, Warrington head into this weekend’s match up with a chance of putting a four-competition point buffer between their current standing of fifth place and seventh place.

It’s been a season of peaks and valleys for the side, but the wire look to be hitting their strides at the right time of the season.

“There has been nothing mentioned more than ‘one game at a time,’ that’s all we’ve been talking about,” Gary Chambers said on his side’s excitement over last weekend’s thrashing.

“Nothing else matters about thinking ahead or about what could be, ultimately we’ve got to perform this week and we’ve got to win.

“Salford is a key game, but no more key than the win over Hull or Castleford or trying to get a win over Leeds and Catalans.”

The Wolves are continuing to monitor Josh Thewlis after he suffered a rib injury over the weekend.

“I just think he’s a bit sore, we’ll keep monitoring him,” Chambers said.

“He’s done a bit today so we’ll just see how he goes over the next few days.

“He’s saying all the right things, he’s tough, he’s saying he wants to play.

“We have a few other bumps and bruises, but that’s to be expected around this time of season but nothing substantial.”