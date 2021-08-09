Salford sign Aussie halfback Croft

SALFORD have signed Brisbane Broncos halfback Brodie Croft on a two-year deal to start next season.

The 24-year-old Queenslander has so far scored 14 tries in a 65-game NRL career which started at Melbourne Storm, who handed him a debut in 2016.

While his early Storm appearances were limited by the presence of Cooper Cronk, Croft played in the 2018 World Club Challenge win over Leeds and the Grand Final defeat by Sydney Roosters the same year.

He joined Brisbane in 2020, figuring 14 times that campaign, and so far this term, he has featured in twelve games, including Thursday’s 28-20 defeat By Newcastle Knights.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity to join Salford,” he said. “(Coach) Richard Marshall has been very thorough and bold with the ambitions and I cannot wait to get started.

“My partner Safina, son Haris and myself are looking forward to moving at the end of the year to begin this new journey together!

“I’m also really looking forward to meeting the Salford faithful next season, who I’ve heard are some of the loudest and most passionate fans in the league.

“I see the restrictions have just lifted in the UK, which is great news. It would be great to see as many people in the stands again as possible, to help the club come out of the pandemic together and finish the year strong both on and off the field.”

Marshall said: “We’re delighted to get Brodie over the line as he’s been a player we’ve been working on for a while now.

“Brodie has consistently competed at the top level in the NRL and he will add further quality in the halves for us. Despite his talent, he is still quite young so he will only develop and improve.

“Having spoken to Brodie at length, he is looking forward to coming over to represent the Red Devils. He will certainly improve our squad and his attention to detail and knowledge of our team is impressive already.”

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: “Brodie coming to the Red Devils is up there with any singing in recent times for this club.

“It has taken a long period of time to get this deal done but I am so pleased to get a player of Brodie’s quality and class officially across the line.

“Brodie can come to the Red Devils and enjoy his Rugby League. He is still only a young halfback and after speaking with him over the last few weeks, he has the determination to come to the club and push us on with our ambition.”

