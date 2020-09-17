Sam Burgess set for shock return from retirement?

Sam Burgess could be in line for a sensational return to rugby league after leaving the door open for a return.

Slammin’ Sam, one of the true modern day greats, retired last year due to chronic shoulder injuries.

Burgess, who has played internationally in both codes, has been back in the South Sydney Rabbitohs bubble, the NRL club where he made his name.

Now he’s refused to rule a return out, igniting hopes of a return next year.

“Definitely not this season,” he told Fox League when asked about a return.

“I’d by lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind, I’ve been back in the bubble training and the body feels pretty good. But it’s just a dream at the moment. I’ve really been enjoying being around the team, it’s been great.”