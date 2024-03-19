Sam Tomkins and Jamie Jones-Buchanan name their top five Super League hookers

JAMIE JONES-BUCHANAN and Sam Tomkins have revealed their top five hookers in Super League.

A number nine, known for their wily dummy-half play and the ability to get their teams on the front foot, is a pivotal part of a rugby league side’s spine.

Now Sky Sports pundits Jones-Buchanan and Tomkins have named their top five number nines in the Super League competition.

Jones-Buchanan has chosen Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape as the best hooker in the top flight with the PNG international currently out for a significant length of time due to injury.

Meanwhile, Tomkins has his former Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum as his first choice with Ipape coming third in Tomkins’ list.

Elsewhere, both Jones-Buchanan and Tomkins have placed St Helens’ new signing Daryl Clark as number two with Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers number three for Jones-Buchanan and Matt Parcell of Hull KR and Chris Atkin of Salford Red Devils at number four and number five respectively.

For Tomkins, Ackers is named at four with Warrington Wolves man Danny Walker coming in at number five for Tomkins.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s top five hookers

1. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

2. Daryl Clark – St Helens

3. Andy Ackers – Leeds Rhinos

4. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

5. Chris Atkin – Salford Red Devils

Sam Tomkins’ top five hookers

1. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

2. Daryl Clark – St Helens

3. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

4. Andy Ackers – Leeds Rhinos

5. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.