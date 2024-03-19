Former Leeds and Featherstone halfback linked with takeover of Featherstone Rovers

FORMER Leeds and Featherstone halfback Paddy Handley is being linked with a takeover of Featherstone Rovers.

League Express understands that the former playmaker, who currently resides in York, is being heavily linked to replace outgoing chairman Mark Campbell as chairman of the Championship club.

Campbell, of course, released a press statement yesterday announcing that he would be stepping down as chairman of Rovers once “the cash flow issue” has been resolved at Featherstone.

That “cash flow issue” came to a head over the weekend when former Rovers man Craig Hall took to social media to reveal that he had not been paid funds during his testimonial year with Campbell explaining that an agreement between the two parties had been made.

With Campbell set to leave the club, it leaves the door open for new blood. League Express has since contacted Rovers with a spokesperson telling us “there is nothing in it”.

Handley, who made 113 appearances for Rovers between 1997 and 2000 and who registered five appearances for Leeds in 1995 and 1996, is currently involved in four businesses in his home city of York.

On companies’ house, the 48-year-old is company director of Radiance Dental, director of Stone Detailing and Architecture, director of Secondary Glazing Systems and Stonemason at P.M.J Masonry.

Handley also made 29 appearances for Doncaster and a further 12 for York during his time in rugby league.

