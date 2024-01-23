Sam Tomkins joins Sky Sports for Super League 2024

FORMER Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors star Sam Tomkins will join Sky Sports in 2024.

Tomkins will be joining the broadcasting giant as an analyst for next season after hanging up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 34-year-old won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel twice during his rugby league career, making 352 appearances and registering 1,462 points to his name for club and England/Great Britain.

On joining Sky Sports, Tomkins said: “It’s a real pleasure to be joining such a talented team. Sky Sports is Rugby League’s greatest partner and has played an important role in the sport for as long as I’ve been playing so it’s brilliant to now be working here.

“I can’t wait to turn my hand to being a full-time broadcaster and impart some of the experience and insight I’ve taken from the changing room and out on the pitch to those watching at home.”

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of multi sports, added: “To be able to welcome someone of Sam’s stature within the game is hugely exciting. From the conversations we’ve had, you can already tell there’s a real desire to contribute and learn.

“This is set to be our biggest Rugby League season yet on Sky Sports and we’re the only place fans can watch every game live. The signings of Sam alongside Kyle, Dave and Mark really signal our intent to bring fans the best coverage possible.”